Innoson motors getting patronage from Buhari’s govt.

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Group of Companies Nigeria limited, says the Federal government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, has given enormous patronage and support to his firm, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

Chukwuma made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Nnewi, Anambra.

He also named Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Anambra, Gombe, and Bauchi as well as Nigeria Military among the states buying Innoson vehicles.

Chukwuma further told NAN that if patronage was given to his firm, it could transform Nigeria into vehicle manufacturing hub in Africa in no distant time.

“I can say that Innoson vehicle manufacturing is doing well, especially with the level of patronage and support the company is enjoying under the present Federal government.

“I must equally say that some state governments like; Ekiti, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi, Gombe, Anambra and Bauchi are giving us a great boost.

“As at today, Innoson vehicles are being used in some West African countries like Mali, Sierra Leone and Ghana and some Nigerians residing abroad return home to purchase our vehicles”, he said.

Chukwuma said that his vehicle factory had the capacity to manufacture all brands of vehicle, adding that he hoped to expand the company, soonest.

He said that apart from doing well in production capacity, the company recently employed between 7,300 and 7,500 workers to boost production capacity.

“With more support and patronage from Nigeria, we hope to expand our vehicle manufacturing firm to help provide more employment to our youths.” (NAN)

