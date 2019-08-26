…injure 3 women, burn army, NSCDC vehicles in Katsina village

ADVERTISEMENT

Three women sustained gunshot injuries on Sunday when armed bandits attacked Shimfidda village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits also burnt three military’s vehicles and another one belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The assailants had earlier blocked the Shimfidda road attacking unsuspecting commuters heading to and returning from the town’s market day on Sunday.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the state police command, ASP Anas Gezawa, said the command at about 8pm received a distress call that a large number of armed bandits blocked the Shimfidda road and were exchanging fire with a joint team of the police and military.

“The DPO reinforced additional teams to the scene to constraints the situation and in the process the hoodlums burnt down 3 military and 1 civil defence operational vehicles”

“Other vehicles conveying members os Shimfidda village from market were also affected.”

He said the three injured women: Binta Umar 35, Jamila Ibrahim, 45 and Karima Musa 65, were taken to Jibia Hospital and transferred later to the Katsina General Hospital.

“The area is still cordoned by our security agents to avert any form of eventualities,” he added.

