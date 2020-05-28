Infrastructural development a morale booster – CAS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has reiterated that infrastructural development remains a major morale booster in the delivery of services by personnel.

Speaking on Thursday at the commissioning of two newly constructed blocks of 6 x 3 bedroom flats for married officers at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos, the CAS said the project was a testimony to his resolve to improve the welfare of NAF personnel.

The improvement of the welfare of the personnel, he said, was a major requirement in the development of human capacity for enhanced operational performance.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command (AOC LC), Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alao, the CAS noted that: “In the last 4 and half years, while working to address the housing deficit for personnel, we have provided

befitting accommodation for about 7,500 families”, noting that he remained resolute to do more.

He also reminded personnel to continue to maintain personal hygiene, whilst observing physical distancing as the country continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, Jameel Olatunji, the Managing Director of TILT Construction, said that jobs were provided to no fewer than 50 skilled artisans and over 4000 man-hours of work were completed with no cases of accidents recorded.

“This performance was not the result of chance; it was made possible through our continuous commitment to safety and efficiency” he added.

