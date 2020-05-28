Infectious diseases bill: No summons issued for Gbajabiamila’s presence – Court

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refuted reports that it issued a summon for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to physically appear before it in a suit over the Infectious Diseases Bill.

The plaintiffs in the suit, Action Peoples Party and Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, had sought among other things an injunction on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants (Gbajabiamila, House of Reps and the Clerk of National Assembly) “from proceeding with the Committee hearing or sitting of any Committee or inviting, indicting and/or otherwise proceeding against the plaintiffs” based on their position against the bill.

READ: House of Reps: We will continue infectious disease bill passage process

While the court partly granted some of the prayers in the sense that status quo be maintained, it had also been reported that the court also issued a summon on the Speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

However, at the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, Dr Kayode Ajulo, counsel to the speaker, informed the court about the misrepresentation of the facts of the matter in the media.

Responding to this, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, said the court did not make any order against the Speaker nor asked the Speaker to be brought before the court.

READ: Gates Foundation denies alleged $10m financial inducement to lawmakers

A certified true copy of the court’s order seen by our reporter gave credence to the court’s position.

The parts of the court’s orders that specifically mentioned the defendants in the suit were the ones enjoining the defendants not to do anything on the subject matter of the suit until it is considered by the court.

Also, the defendants were directed to show cause, by way of an affidavit to be filed in the registry of the court.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to June 8 following an application by the speaker’s counsel.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App