INEC wants special security arrangements for PDWs during elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for a special security arrangement for the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) during elections due to their peculiarities and to ensure their full participation in electoral processes.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Elections and Party Monitoring Committee, Prof. Antonia Okoosi-Simbine, made the call in Abuja at the public presentation of the findings of the 46-page “Breaking the Barriers: 2019 Kogi State Polling Unit Accessibility Audit Report”.

The event was organised by Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) and Access Nigeria (AN).

According to her, the activities of the IFA and AN has positively impacted on the operations of INEC such that the commission’s ad-hoc staff were specially trained to relate well with the PWDs due to their physical challenges.

She said the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s promise to better the lots of the PWDs in electioneering processes has been yielding results and urged Nigerians to add value to INEC’s activities for the maximum inclusion of the PWDs.

“The place of security is very important and this is also that special provisions of election materials for the PWDs should be complemented by adequate security for them. Because in case of violence and other security challenges, they would have difficulties in running away from crisis. Thus, IFA should relate with security agencies on this important need,” Okoosi-Simbine said.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) and Coordinator, Access Nigeria, Grace Jerry, said that despite some recorded gains, the accessibility challenges that exist in the nation’s polling units remains massive and should be addressed.

She said a second reason was to put a spot light on the political and social inclusion of PWDs in Nigeria, which the physical accessibility of infrastructure including those used during elections.

