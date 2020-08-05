  1. Home
  2. News
  3. INEC to conduct first election under COVID-19
ADVERTISEMENT

INEC to conduct first election under COVID-19

By Abbas Jimoh 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the Nasarawa Central state constituency bye-election in Nasarawa State next Saturday will be used to test-run the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited the INEC office in Nasarawa Local Government, Nasarawa State, said the bye-election was so important to the commission because it would be the first election to be conducted by INEC under COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very crucial election to us. It will be the first election to be conducted in this COVID-19 pandemic. And this election will show us how to conduct Edo and Ondo elections,” Yakubu said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.