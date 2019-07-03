INEC seeks Electoral Offences Tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for the establishment of the Electoral Offences Tribunal as part of measures to stem the tide of election malpractices and deepen democracy in the country.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call yesterday in Abuja at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

The call also came on the heel of the revelation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, represented by the DIG Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, that the police made 58 high profile arrests during the just concluded 2019 general elections. Yakubu said the commission’s planned national conversation on the reform of the nation’s electoral process cannot be complete without a discussion on election security.

He said that democracy and credible elections will be deepened where electoral offenders are swiftly prosecuted.

“I am happy to note that the Nigeria Police Force made several arrests of alleged electoral offenders during the general election. We have since requested the Police to avail us of the case files so that we can initiate their immediate prosecution. While we will continue to do our best working with the security agencies in this regard, I wish to renew the call for the establishment of the Electoral Offences Tribunal,” Yakubu said.

He said INEC will work with the National Assembly to ensure the passage of a private members Bill sponsored in the Senate by the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Abubakar Kyari and in the House of Representatives by Hon. Francis Charles Uduyok.

He said their effort was reinforced by an Executive Bill submitted to the National Assembly arising from the report of the Ken Nnamani Committee on Electoral Reform.

The INEC boss, who expressed worry over the coming off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, assured voters in the two states that INEC will protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that the will of the people prevails.

