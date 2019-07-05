INEC releases timetable for Plateau assembly by-election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election into Pengana State Constituency of Plateau State.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, who said this on Friday in Abuja in a statement, said the election would be held on August 3.

According to him, on 24 June, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba, notified the commission through a letter dated 20 June, of the existence of a vacancy in the Plateau State House of Assembly following the death of the member-elect from Pengana State Constituency, the late Hon. Ezekiel Bauda Afon after he was declared winner of the 9 March House of Assembly elections in the constituency.

“Consequently, the commission met today (Friday) and approved the conduct of bye-election to the said constituency which will take place on 3 August 2019. Political parties shall conduct their primaries on or before 10 July and submit the list of nominated candidates on or before 12 July,” Okoye said.

He said campaigns will end on August 1st while the election will take place on 3 August.

He urged all interested political parties and their candidates to cooperate with the commission to ensure a free and fair election.

