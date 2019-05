INEC releases full list of elected candidates in Zamfara + Political Parties

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the full list of elected candidates in Zamfara state following the judgement of the Supreme Court.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

Governorship

S/N POSITION NAME OF ELECTED CANDIDATE GENDER PARTY 1 GOVERNOR BELLO MOHAMMED MATAWALLE MALE PDP 2 DEPUTY GOVERNOR MAHDI ALIYU GUSAU MALE PDP

Senatorial

S/N NAME OF SENATORIAL DISTRICT NAME OF ELECTED CANDIDATE GENDER PARTY 1 ZAMFARA NORTH ALHAJI YA’U SAHABI MALE PDP 2 ZAMFARA CENTRAL MOHAMMED HASSAN MALE PDP 3 ZAMFARA WEST LAWALI HASSAN ANKA MALE PDP

House of Representatives

S/N NAME OF FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY NAME OF ELECTED CANDIDATE GENDER PARTY 1 KAURAN NAMODA/BIRNIN MAGAJI UMAR SANI DAN-GALADIMA MALE PDP 2 SHINKAFI/ZURMI BELLO HASSAN SHINKAFI MALE PDP 3 GUSAU/TSAFE KABIRU AMADU MALE PDP 4 BUNGUDU/MARU SHEHU AHMED MALE PDP 5 ANKA/TALATA MAFARA KABIRU YAHAYA MALE PDP 6 BAKURA/MARADUN AHMED MUHAMMAD BAKURA MALE PDP 7 GUMMI/BUKKUYUM SULAIMAN ABUBAKAR GUMI MALE PDP

State House of Assembly

S/N NAME OF STATE CONSTITUENCY NAME OF ELECTED CANDIDATE GENDER PARTY 1 KAURA NAMODA NORTH ZAHARADEEN M. SADA MALE PDP 2 KAURA NAMODA SOUTH ANAS SARKIN FADA MALE PDP 3 BIRNIN MAGAJI NURA DAHIRU MALE PDP 4 ZURMI EAST SALIHU USMAN ZURMI MALE PDP 5 ZURMI WEST NASIRU MU’AZU MALE PDP 6 SHINKAFI MUHAMMAD G. AHMAD MALE PDP 7 TSAFE EAST MUSA BAWA MUSA MALE PDP 8 TSAFE WEST ALIYU NA-MAIGORA MALE PDP 9 GUSAU EAST IBRAHIM NAIDA MALE PDP 10 GUSAU WEST SHAFI’U DAMA MALE PDP 11 BUNGUDU EAST KABIRU MAGAJI MALE PDP 12 BUNGUDU WEST NASIRU BELLO LAWAL MALE PDP 13 MARU NORTH YUSUF ALHASSAN MUHAMMAD MALE PDP 14 MARU SOUTH KABIRU HASHIMU MALE NRM 15 ANKA YUSUF MUHAMMAD MALE PDP 16 TALATA MAFARA NORTH SHAMSUDEEN HASSAN MALE PDP 17 TALATA MAFARA SOUTH AMINU YUSUF JANGEBE MALE PDP 18 BAKURA TUKUR JEKADA BIRNIN TUDU MALE PDP 19 MARADUN I FARUK MUSA DOSARA MALE PDP 20 MARADUN II NASIRU ATIKU MALE PDP 21 GUMMI I ABDULNASIR IBRAHIM MALE PDP 22 GUMMI II MANSUR MOHAMMED MALE PDP 23 BUKKUYUM NORTH IBRAHIM MOHAMMED NA’IDDA MALE PDP 24 BUKKUYUM SOUTH SANI DAHIRU MALE PDP

