INEC plans legal reform

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it will soon kick start legal reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying recommendations made by observers on ways to strengthen electoral processes will be considered.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this in Abuja during a meeting with the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM), said they will include inputs from observers in the areas of reform to consolidate achievements recorded so far.

Prof. Yakubu thanked the EU for deploying 91 observers to 261 polling units and 94 collation centres in 31 states of the federation during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as 73 observers to 223 polling units and 81 collation centres in 22 states of the federation for the governorship, state assembly and FCT Area Council elections.

“Every election in any democracy around the world is work in progress. We therefore look forward to the full EU- EOM report and recommendations on the elections. We are confident that there will be useful lessons for the Commission as we prepare for future elections.

“Indeed, the report is coming at the right time as it will feed into our ongoing review of the conduct of the elections”

“Let me assure you that the Commission will again quickly focus attention on the electoral legal framework in addition to several other areas of reform. We will study in detail all your recommendations as part of our ongoing internal review of the 2019 general elections which we hope to conclude in the next two months.”

“Immediately thereafter, we shall engage with the leadership of the 9th National Assembly on areas that require legislation while implementing aspects of the reform within the powers of the Commission in full consultation with stakeholders. There is so much work to do but little time ahead of us,” he said.

