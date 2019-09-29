INEC mourns late Taraba REC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba state, Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriarian Anthony, said the late Yusuf died last night (Saturday) at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno state, where he had been on admission for sometime.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the late REC will be buried today Sunday 29 September 2019 at 4pm in Maiduguri.

She said the commission will be represented at the funeral by a delegation of National Commissioners and RECs.

“Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the Commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa states. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years,” Mrs Anthony said.

She prayed God to grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App