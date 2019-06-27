INEC most improved institution — Yakubu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission is the most improved public service in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the review of the 2019 election conduct with the second batch of about 387 Election Officers (EOs) from the Southern states of the country, Yakubu said INEC has significantly improved from where it used to be in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said election conduct since 1999 has shown that the commission has kept its improving track record.

The first batch of about 387 EOs from the 19 Northern states, on Monday, had their review with the INEC management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at what happened to our elections since 1999, you will know that INEC is the most improve public service in Nigeria. We have offices at the grassroots but we can do more. The review was aimed at improving the system even better.

“Feel free to make the observation and necessary suggestions. It is an opportunity to make our elections better,” Yakubu who jokingly added that he missed the opportunity of being an EO in August 1979 and also in 1983 said.

“We involved the EOs in foreign elections observation including various trips to Kenya, Liberia America. It helped me to access the EO and I’ve not been disappointed with the quality of our EOs. You do more than just Election Day activity. We started in 2018 with the continuous voter’s registration and about 14.2 million registered voters were added.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App