INEC issues Certificate of Return to Gombe assembly lawmaker

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued the Certificate of Return to the winner of the Billiri East constituency in the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala.

This is in compliance with the ruling of the Justices of the Court of Appeal in Jos on April 4, 2019, which asked the commission to withdraw the certificate from Hon. Rabi Daniel for being wrongly presented as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate despite not winning the primaries.

The Certificate of Return was issued on Monday in Abuja by the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who was represented by the Commissioner in charge Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe states, Mr. Baba Shetima Arfo, who pledged the commission’s commitment to depending democracy.

Responding to questions from journalists after he received the certificate, Hon. Ayala, said that after the primary election of the PDP on October 4, 2018, he was declared the winner but that the nomination form was given to his opponent, Hon. Rabi Daniel.

“After the primary election of the PDP which was conducted in October 4, 2018, I was declared the winner in our constituency and while I was waiting for the INEC nomination form from the party which was issued on October 18, I was surprised that one of my opponents was given the nomination form by the PDP instead of me.

“On 19th, I wrote the national chairman of PDP seeking that justice should be done and when I did not hear anything from the party, in keeping with the constitution, I now headed to the Federal High Court.

“Strangely enough, my opponent did not even file a defence at the Federal High Court and the court dismissed my suit. I then went on appeal at the Court of Appeal in Jos, and graciously the Justices of the Court on April 4, gave unanimous judgement in my favour restoring back the mandate of the people,” Ayala, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Asabe Ibrahim Ayala and other supporters from his constituency, said.

He commended INEC for complying with the court order by restoring back the mandate of the people and issuing the certificate of return to him.

“We are so happy, we grateful to God. We want to also show our appreciation to the electoral body for complying with this order. We also thank everybody that had a part in restoring the mandate of the people,” he said.

