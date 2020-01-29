INEC issues certificate of return to APC reps-elect

  1. Home
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date
Imo Reps Marian Onuoha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificate of return to Member of the House of Representatives-elect for Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency, Princess Marian Onuoha.

Onuoha, who ran under the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Sunday declared winner of the last Saturday rerun election following the annulment of the election of Obinna Onwubariri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Onuoha is one of the two women who won the court-ordered rerun and supplementary election in the state. The second is Hon Uju Onwudiwe, who won the supplementary election for Njaba state constituency.

The certificate was presented to her at the INEC headquarters by the commissioner representing South East in the commission, Prof Okechukwu Ibeanu.

