INEC fixes Nov. 30 for Sabuwa by-election in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 30th for the conduct of by-election into Sabuwa state constituency of Katsina.

The election became necessary following the death of the member, late Mustapha Abdullahi in a ghastly motor accident.

Briefing newsmen, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Jibril Zarewa said the election would be conducted in ten wards consisting of 74 poling units.

He said, the constituency has a total of 63,435 registered voters of which 61,991 voters have collected their Permanent voters cards with only 1,442 yet to be collected.

He said political parties are expected to conduct their primaries including resolution of disputes arising from such primaries if any by 24-6 November, 2019.

“By November 15, party’s should have submitted the names and addresses of their party agents to the electoral officer and that collections of permanent voter cards at ward level shall be between 11-14 November” he said

He added that only parties that conduct primaries in Sabuwa constituency would be allowed to take part in the elections. ‎

