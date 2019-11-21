INEC fixes Nov 30 for Melaye, Adeyemi re-run election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 30 for the conduct of the supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively.

This is coming on the heels of Melaye’s Wednesday protest at the headquarters of the commission, where he demanded the cancellation of the election and submitted document and video evidences to back his demand.

INEC National Commissioner/Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the end of the commission’s management meeting.

The commission has earlier said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Smart Adeyemi, scored 80,118 votes while the PDP candidate Senator Dino Melaye, scored 59,548 votes after the conduct of the November 16 election.

The returning officer, Prof. Olayide Lawal, said the margin between the candidate of the APC Melaye and PDP Adeyemi is 20,570 and lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were canceled.

Okoye however said the development, was coming after the conclusion of the court-ordered Kogi West Senatorial re-run election on 16th November 2019, as supplementary polls were indicated by the Collation/Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas (RAs), 53 Polling Units (PUs) and 46,767 Registered Voters spread across seven Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.

“In addition, the court ordered the conduct of Supplementary re-run poll in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency affecting 22 Polling Units. Collation procedures shall be in line with extant Guidelines for Collation at the Supplementary polls,” Okoye said.

He said the list of affected RAs and PUs will be uploaded on the INEC website and communicated to the stakeholders in the respective RAs and PUs.

He also enjoined all the political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the commission for conclusive free and credible elections in the affected areas.

