INEC distributes sensitive materials for Kogi West, Ajaokuta rerun polls

Ahead of next Saturday’s Kogi West supplementary and the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency rerun elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday began the distribution of sensitive materials to the areas where the exercise is to hold.

The materials which were stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lokoja, were taken delivery of in the presence of INEC officials, including the National Commissioner for Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, representatives of the concerned political parties, personnel from security agencies and reporters.

Haruna explained that the materials are for onward distribution to the affected areas that the supplementary poll is to be conducted in Kogi West and in the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

“We are taking the materials for the 53 polling units in the Kogi West Senatorial District and the 22 polling units in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

“We are ready; all the materials are here, and we are set to receive them from the CBN.

“The charge is that the people should come out to cast their votes and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, and for the politicians to be mindful of their conduct.

“We have charged our personnel to conduct themselves in a free and fair manner, and the electorates, to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner,” he said.

The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi, Prof James Apam, said that the commission was more than ready for the election, as all the logistics and funding have been provided.

The Kogi West Senatorial District supplementary will hold across 53 polling units while the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency rerun will hold in 22 polling units.

