INEC denies ICT director’s resignation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday denied reports that its Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Chidi Nwafor, resigned.

According to the commission, the story is false, and members of the public should disregard it.

“The rumour circulating that our Director of ICT, Engr. Chidi Nwafor, has resigned is totally false and should be disregarded.

“The Director and another staff have just returned from South Africa, where they represented INEC at the high level 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa Movement in Johannesburg (from June 18 to June 20).

“Neither he nor any senior staff has resigned his appointment or indicated such intention, since the elections,” INEC said.

