INEC declares APC’s Lyon winner of Bayelsa governorship poll

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, David Lyon, has ended the 20 years reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lyon, who was declared winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) garnered 352,552 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Douye Diri of PDP who scored 143,172.

Lyon won in Nembe, Brass, Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa, Ekeremor and Ogbia local governments, while his opponent won in Sagbama and Kolokuma/Opokuma local governments.

PDP has been ruling the oil-rich Bayelsa state since the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

Chief Diepreye Alamieseigha ruled the state from 1999 to 2005. He was succeeded by Dr Goodluck Jonathan from 2005 to 2007, while Chief Timipre Sylva became the governor of the state from 2007 to 2012, before he was succeeded by the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson, all of them were from the PDP.

Lyon, who has never occupied any political office in the state, had promised during the campaigns to facilitate the development of the state through economic renaissance and human capital development.

Declaring the APC candidate winner, the Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, said Lyon has satisfied the provision of law and scored the highest number of votes during Saturday’s election.

