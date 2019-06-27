INEC debased, degraded – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not the most improved service institution in the country as claimed by its Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in reality, INEC has become the most debased, degraded and corrupted institution, particularly with the alleged rigging of the 2019 presidential election.

The PDP said making such “reckless claims” at a time Nigerians and the international community were in “huge disappointment” over what the party termed irregularities, violation of rules, alteration of results and rigging that allegedly characterized the elections was unacceptable.

“It is indeed outrageous that while Nigerians are hurting over the subversion of their mandate, the INEC Chairman, who ought to be apologizing is rather insulting their sensibilities with his provocative claims.

“Prof. Yakubu cannot claim that INEC under his watch is the most improved service institution when all indices show that it performed far below the bar in the 2019 elections.

