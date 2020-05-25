INEC commences electronic voting in 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will introduce electronic voting (e-voting) in off-season elections starting in 2021.

This was contained in a 17-page “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic” released on Monday in Abuja and signed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

He, however, ruled out the deployment of the e-voting for the coming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The electoral umpire, on Thursday, released a new guideline on the conduct of the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections, as well as nine bye-elections across seven states of the federation.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who revealed this Thursday night at the end of the commission’s management meeting, said the clean copy of the policy document covers health and legal issues, election planning and operations, election day and post-election activities, voter registration, political parties, election observation, electoral security and deployment of technology

