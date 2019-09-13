INEC clears Bello, Wada, Akpoti, Abanida, 47 others for Nov.16 Kogi governorship poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commissione (INEC) has cleared 51 candidates and their deputies to contest the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi.

The names of the cleared candidates and their details were on Friday made public in Lokoja by the INEC.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five of those cleared as governorship candidates are women while the rest are men.

It was also observed that sevrn women were cleared to contsst the election as deputy governors.

Those cleared to contest the election include the incumbent governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mrs Justina Abanida od the Africzn Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also given the nod to contest tue governorship election are Miss Natadha Akppti of the SDP, Mr Ibrahim Itodo of ZLP, Mr Idris Abegunde of NNPP, Mr Abu Omogani, UPC, Abdulahi Mohammed, Accord Party, Mr Abdulmalik Mohammed, HDP , Mr Shaibu Sani Teidi, YDP and Me Dele Bello-Williams of the GDPN.

Others are Mr Umar Zekeri ABP, Mr Chinga David, YPP, Mr Ndako Tanko, ADP, Mr Kabir Abdulwasiu, AAC, Mr Abdulhamid Yusuf, AAP, Mrs Anne Oluwaseun , DPC, Mr Danjuma Mohammed, MRDD, Mr Mohammed Dangana, NCP, Mr Alonge Methusela, Mega Party, Mr Niyi Ejibunu, AGAP, Mr Abdulrazak Emeje, UDP, and Mr Godwin Atawodi, DA.

Me Ephraim Medupin, AD, Mr Musa Sadiq, APP, Mr Victor Akubo, UPP, Mrs Harirat Yakibu, LP, Mr Alfa Oboy, JMPP, Mr Atiku Isah, ANP, Mr Ayodele Ajibola, PRP, , Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, APGA, Mr Samuel Abolarin, ASD, Mr Okpanachi Nichol, KOWA, Rev. Moses Dridu, PPN, Mr Ikwueje Samuel, PDC, and Mr Jimoh Yusuf, MAJA, were also cleared for the election.

The INEC also cleared Mr Orugun Emmanuel of ANRP, Mrs Grace Adepoju, MMN, Mr Idris Isah, CAP, Mr Sule Daniel, SNG, , Mr Mohammed Aliu, NPC, Mr Noah Abiodun, PPA, Mr Obagaye Raphael, BNPP, Mr Yisuf Dantale, APM, Mr Usman Imam, DP, Mr Victor Akubo, GPN, Mr Ukuwonu Joseph, PPN, Mr Elegbe Amos, PDC, Mr Usman Salifu, ANDP and Mr Yusuf Nagari of APA.(NAN)

