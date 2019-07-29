INEC Chairman Prof Yakubu, 2 others to bag excellence awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu will receive an excellence award at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Annual General Meeting, Public Lecture and Awards in Kaduna .

The other two distinguished Nigerians to also receive an awards alongside the INEC Chairman are Engineer Mansur Ahmed, President Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and Engineer Suleiman Hussaini Adamu, Ministerial Nominee & Co- Founder Integrated Engineering Association Kaduna.

A statement by the NIPR Kaduna Chapter Chairman, Bashir Chedi, said the combined event which is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, will be held at the Conference Hall of Sir. Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation Kaduna under the chairmanship of Allah’s Servant Mallam Zubair Jibril, Mai-Gwari II Emir of Birnin Gwari.

He explained that the notable individuals will be awarded for distinguishing themselves in their service to their father land.

The Chairman said, the Public Lecture which is under the theme: “Revival of Industries in the North; The Textiles Example” is to be delivered by reknown Kano-based industrialist, Alhaji Saidu Dattijo Adhama, the Chairman of Adhama Textiles and Garments Limited.

The statement further said the theme of the lecture was borne out of the need for concerted efforts on the part of all stakeholders to bring out an industrial rebirth in the country particularly in the North where the textile industry was once dominant.

The chairman said in the statement that the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour while Governors of Sokoto, Niger, Plateau, Jigawa, Katsina and Kano are also expected to grace the occasion.

