Breaking News
#KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello wins Dino Melaye’s LGA#KogiDecides: INEC announces official results – LIVE BLOG
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. INEC begins collation of results for Kogi governorship election
ADVERTISEMENT

INEC begins collation of results for Kogi governorship election

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
INEC)
File photo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results for the Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state.

Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Ibrahim Umar is the Returning Officer for the Kogi Governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi, Prof James Apam, said results for about 14 local government areas are ready for collation.

The collation has began with Ogori Magongo and Ijumu local government areas respectively.

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.