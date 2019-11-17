INEC begins collation of results for Kogi governorship election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results for the Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state.

Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Ibrahim Umar is the Returning Officer for the Kogi Governorship election.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi, Prof James Apam, said results for about 14 local government areas are ready for collation.

The collation has began with Ogori Magongo and Ijumu local government areas respectively.

