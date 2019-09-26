Industrialisation: How free zones can attract FDIs, create jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

In 25 years since its introduction the concept of free trade zones in Nigeria has attracted over $20 billion into the country’s economy.

Data from the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) shows that within the same period, the authority has licenced 40 free trade zones and industrial parks as well as over 400 Free Zone Enterprises (FZEs).

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act 63, of 1992, was enacted to diversify the nation’s economy away from oil, fast-track industrialization, stimulate export-oriented business enterprises and manufacturing.

Twenty-five years after, the Federal Government owns the Calabar Free Zone and the Kano Free Zone – the rest are private sector driven.

Information sourced from NEPZA indicated that of the 40 FZs, while 14 are at the moment operational, the rest are still under various stages of development.

Some of the licenced FZs include: the Nigeria International Commerce City also known as Eko-Atlantic ($38bn), with targeted job-creation put at one million; and the Nigeria Centenary City ($18bn), with envisaged job opportunities put at 70,000.

Others include Ogidigben Industrial Park in Delta State (N15bn), estimated to create 100,000 jobs; Maritime Economic Badagry City ($2.8bn), targeting 250,000 jobs; Nasco Town Free Zone ($2.1bn), estimated to provide 15,000 direct jobs) and the Badagry Creek Integrated Industrial Park ($1.3bn), target of 23, 000 jobs. There are clear indications that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is keen on the development of free trade zones and special economic zones across the country to ramp up industrialisation and export.

Recently, the Acting Managing Director of NEPZA, Engr. Terhemba Nongo, revealed that before the present government, the highest NEPZA had ever received as capital votes from the Federal Government was N2 billion.

However, the authority has been allocated about N100bn for the development of infrastructure in the public zones.

The Federal Government’s budgets show that about N50bn was appropriated in 2017 and about the same figure was budgeted in 2018.

“Because of these unprecedented capital votes, infrastructural transformation, renewal and upgrading has started in the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) as well as Kano Free Trade Zone (KFTZ), which are the two public or Federal Government-owned FTZS,” Engr. Nongo said.

He said after 25 years of existence, the FG is reviewing NEPZA’s mandate, and repositioning it to become an industrial development agency that would move Nigeria to the next level via rapid industrialisation.

Nigeria joked with the implementation of free trade zones across the country for 20 years after the country approved their establishment.

Acting Managing Director of NEPZA Nongo, made the statement during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja yesterday.

He said governments in the past were not committed to the concept of free trade zones as yearly budgets were poor and hardly released.

He said under President Muhammad Buhari, funding of the free trade zones and economic zones improved remarkably.

The NEPZA boss said Nigeria has upgraded facilities in Calabar free trade zone, which was the first free trade zone in the country.

He said about N4 billion to N5 billion is needed to complete the Calabar free trade zone and about N10 billion to complete the Kano free trade zone.

However, despite the gains attained so far in the development of free trade zones in the country, there are still challenges to address.

The Acting MD noted the challenges when he said, “Let me add that the poor state of roads as well as the absence of a functional rail system and inland waterways make the transportation of finished goods from the zones to the ports for exports difficult.”

He also noted under-funding, which has, in turn, affected the quality of infrastructure in the zones as a key challenge; and water, power, roads etc.

More so, inter-agency rivalry, poor appreciation of the FZ innovation by the generality of the people and insecurity are issues that must be addressed.

It is important to understand that Nigeria must emulate countries that have leveraged on free trade zones to advance their economies.

Importantly, China and Dubai have been able to ramp up development of free trade zones and are currently among the countries attracting huge FDIs from them.

For instance, recently, China announced that it would invest $580bn in the next 20 years to develop a new free zone called Xiongan to create a technology and innovation hub.

Such huge capital investments in free trade zones are not alien to Dubai, which is a free trade zone economy.

