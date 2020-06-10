Indonesia reports biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia on Wednesday surpassed 34,000, as the country reported its biggest single-day rise.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of cases rose by 1,241 over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 34,316.

The ministry added that 36 additional deaths overnight brought the number of known fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,959.

Meanwhile, authorities had ramped up testing in recent days, informing the increase in the number of cases.

Indonesia began gradually re-opening the economy and public life over the weekend, allowing people to travel to work and perform group prayers after being largely confined to their homes for more than two months.

The country’s largest budget carrier, Lion Air, resumed operations on Wednesday, after the Transport Ministry relaxed restrictions to allow airlines to increase seating to 70 per cent of capacity, from the previous 50 per cent. (dpa/NAN)

