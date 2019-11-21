Indonesia open to strategic security partnership with Nigeria – Envoy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, has said that the Indonesian government is open to strategic security partnership with Nigeria.

The envoy made this statement last Wednesday night in Abuja during the celebration of the 74th Anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces.

Harahap said “Indonesia is always welcome to cooperate with any country to enhance the ability and capability of the armed forces of our partner countries through procurements of its strategic equipment as well as capacity building of the personnel.”

He added that “We believe no nation can stand alone in order to gain its full potential. Cooperation and partnership are the best path for a nation to develop themselves.”

As such, a partnership between the two nations “will bring common benefit for the two nations” says the envoy.

“We will continue to extend a hand of partnership on equal basis, with one sentence in our mind: A closer relationship between Indonesia and Nigeria for the benefit and prosperity of our people. May Indonesia-Nigeria friendship and cooperation intensify further in the years ahead,” the envoy stated.

Harahap explained that the anniversary themed “Professional Armed Forces, Pride of the Indonesians” signifies continuous progress and achievements of the armed forces in protecting the nation over the years.

He said the Indonesian Armed Forces was officially formed on 5th of October 1945, “during our struggle to liberate Indonesia from colonial powers”.

