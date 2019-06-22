Indian Cricket League: Abuja Warriors take on Abuja Badshahs in final

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja Warriors will be battling for honour against Abuja Badshahs in final of the Indian Cricket League in Abuja.

Abuja Warriors had won Abuja Titans by 39 runs to qualify for the finals while Abuja Badshahs beat Abuja Avengers by 5 wickets to make it to the final.

The third Place match will see Abuja Titans lock horns with Abuja Avengers.

The potentially explosive final match will come up on the 23rd June 2019 at the Cricket Oval, National Stadium package B’ Abuja.

In the week 6 of the Indian Cricket League, Abuja which was also featured as the semi-finals of the league, Abuja warriors won the toss and elected to bat first and scored a total of 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Joseph Eshua led from the front with 59 runs off 45 balls with seven 4’s and a strike rate of 131.11 strongly supported by Taimur Bashir with 53 runs off 35 balls scoring two 4’s and five 6’s with a strike rate of 151.43.

In the second innings, Titans, losing their talisman Hashim Mohammed early on in the innings, could not muster a decent partnership and eventually fell to a total score of 125 runs all out in 17.5 overs.

Durgesh Rohira was the only spark for Titans, scoring 28 runs off 27 balls.

Gbenga Ariyor was the best performer with the ball for Warriors, taking 3 wickets and conceding 20 runs.

Bashir Taimur was named man of the match.

In the second semi final encounter, Abuja Badshahs won the toss and elected to field first, sending in Abuja Avengers to bat. Abuja Avengers scored a total of 118 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Saad Butt scored 39 runs off 37 balls, supported by Adnan Akbar with 24 runs off 23 balls.

In the second innings, Abuja Badshah had a stroller in the run chase to score the required total of 119 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 17 overs.

Abishek Patel scored 35 runs off 25 balls as the best performer with the bat for Badshahs

Abishek Sharma was named man of the match.

