India marks 70 anniversary of Constitution in Abuja

The High Commission of India in Abuja on Tuesday commemorated the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour the invaluable contribution of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and other founding fathers of the Constitution.

The Deputy High Commissioner of India in Nigeria, Mr. V. S. Swuendra, said that on 26 November 1949, the constitution was adopted which came into force on 26 January 1950 marking the beginning of a new era in the history of India.

He said India and Nigeria have warm and friendly relations. “India is the largest democracy in the world and Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa and should deepen such relationship,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, a former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said that India has been a role model to Nigeria, noting that being a role model is not easy.

“No nation is perfect, democracy is a continuous challenge; it is a work in progress. As a role model, a certain standard has to be established and followed because India is a role model to many of us in the developing world and at independence.

“You (India) are the first in 1947 to get independent. And you have sustained that, secondly you have legitimized nationalism in self-freedom and determination which other African countries followed,” Gambari said.

Also, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said good governance is a shared value between the two countries in the space of peace, harmony and rule of law, fair legal frameworks that are enforced impartially, full protection of human rights, particularly those of minorities, independent judiciary and impartial and incorruptible law enforcement and security agencies and other institutions of government among others.

The minister, represented by the Director, International Cooperation in the ministry, Mrs. A. I. Oche-Obe, said, “It is good to mention that both India and Nigeria are signatories to Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“India and Nigeria have robust bilateral relations from time immemorial and that relation has continued to blossom with the recent initialing of Agreement on Extradition and other Agreements on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and the Transfer of Sentenced Persons waiting to be negotiated.”

