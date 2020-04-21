Index case now healed, tests negative – Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State Government has said that the index case of Coronavirus in the state has now tested negative after treatment.

The State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who made this known yesterday, said the Commissioner for Health and Chairman Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Dr Wahab Adegbenro has briefed him on the matter.

Governor Akeredolu said “what this means is that the first patient of the fatal infection is now completely healed and free to go home; indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country.

“He is a soldier who serves his fatherland and was diagnosed with the infection upon return to Nigeria from an international assignment in India,” he said.

