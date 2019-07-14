Independent body should investigate 2019 election – Ezekwesili

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has advocated the setting up of an independent body to investigate the conduct of the 2019 general elections with a view to improving the country’s electoral standard.

Ezekwesili made the call in Lagos as the keynote speaker at the 11th Wole Soyinka Centre’s Media Lecture Series, with the theme: “Rethinking Credible Elections, Accountable Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria”.

According to the former Minister, there are lessons to learn from the conduct of the general elections and that it was expedient to conduct a post-mortem that would help to correct or prevent similar mistakes in future elections.

She said such investigation should be independently conducted. On security, Ezekwesili said it has become important for government to come up with measures that would address both physical and social security situations in the country. She also emphasised the need to have what she described as “vertical and horizontal” approach to accountability which should aim at sanitising the polity.

“Good governance involves the process, institution and the vision that will lead to the delivery of values to the citizens. The citizens must also be alive to their responsibility so as to benefit from democracy,” she said.

Similarly, the Senior Programme Officer, MacAthur Foundation, Nigeria, Amina Salihu, said it was unfortunate that elections were always compromised before the actual exercise was conducted in Nigeria. She described the electoral system as faulty because, it does not encourage inclusion and it is premised on “winner takes all” mentality.

