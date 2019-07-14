  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Independent body should investigate 2019 election – Ezekwesili
ADVERTISEMENT

Independent body should investigate 2019 election – Ezekwesili

By Nurudeen Oyewole, Lagos Published Date
From left: Editorial Board Chair, Nigeria Info Radio Group, Rotimi Sankore; Lecture Moderator, Amina Salihu; Representative of Prof. Wole Soyinka, his son, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka; Guest Speaker, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili; Moderator, Stephanie Busari; Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi; Coordinator, Wole Soyinka Centre of Investigative Journalist, (WSCIJ) / Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan, during the 11th Wole Soyinka Centre’s Media Lecture Series to mark Soyinka’s 85th birthday in Lagos yesterday
From left: Editorial Board Chair, Nigeria Info Radio Group, Rotimi Sankore; Lecture Moderator, Amina Salihu; Representative of Prof. Wole Soyinka, his son, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka; Guest Speaker, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili; Moderator, Stephanie Busari; Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi; Coordinator, Wole Soyinka Centre of Investigative Journalist, (WSCIJ) / Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan, during the 11th Wole Soyinka Centre’s Media Lecture Series to mark Soyinka’s 85th birthday in Lagos yesterday

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has advocated the setting up of an independent body to investigate the conduct of the 2019 general elections with a view to improving the country’s electoral standard.

Ezekwesili made the call in Lagos as the keynote speaker at the 11th Wole Soyinka Centre’s Media Lecture Series, with the theme: “Rethinking Credible Elections, Accountable Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the former Minister, there are lessons to learn from the conduct of the general elections and that it was expedient to conduct a post-mortem that would help to correct or prevent similar mistakes in future elections.

She said such investigation should be independently conducted. On security, Ezekwesili said it has become important for government to come up with measures that   would address both physical and social security situations in the country. She also emphasised the need to have what she described as “vertical and horizontal” approach to accountability which should aim at sanitising the polity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good governance involves the process, institution and the vision that will lead to the delivery of values to the citizens. The citizens must also be alive to their responsibility so as to benefit from democracy,” she said.

Similarly, the Senior Programme Officer, MacAthur Foundation, Nigeria, Amina Salihu, said it was unfortunate that elections were always compromised before the actual exercise was conducted in Nigeria. She described the electoral system as faulty because, it does not encourage inclusion and it is premised on “winner takes all” mentality.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.