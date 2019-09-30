Independence: Okorocha calls on leaders to eschew bitterness

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the leaders and the led in the country to come together, eschew bitterness and show acts of patriotism to make the nation better.

In his goodwill message on the occasion of the nations’ 59th Independence Day celebration, Okorocha noted that Nigeria is going through some challenges at the moment as a nation.

“It is well with Nigeria at 59. The government and the governed must cooperate, eschew bitterness and show acts of patriotism so that the nation can be made better, not only for our generation but for generations yet unborn.

“We are 59. There is every hope. We can still see light at the darkest end of the tunnel. There is every hope that we can make Nigeria better. Most great nations have passed through this stage of our life to be where they are today,” he said.

The former governor said that the time has also come for Nigerians to begin a new song of progress and love, while discussing what else could be done to move the nation forward.

