Independence: Insecurity threatening Nigeria’s peace, cohesion-Nnamani

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has urged Nigerian leaders to address the issue of insecurity “threatening the peace and cohesion of the country.”

In his goodwill message on the nation’s 59th independence anniversary, the former governor of Enugu State enjoined Nigeria and other African countries that attained self rule in the 60’s to rise up to the challenge and work hard to save their peoples from the aprons string of poverty, hunger and disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, like most African nations, Nigeria is yet to achieve her potentials for greatness envisaged at independence which was attained “through fierce battles, sweat and blood, many decades after.”

He said Nigeria was still faced with the challenges of inequality, unemployment, ethnicity and illiteracy.

Nnamani, however, expressed optimism that the country could still be out of the woods if the right steps were taken.

He said the Senate would put the issues on its priority list in order to fashion out a blueprint that would lead the people to prosperity.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App