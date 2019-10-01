Independence Day: Support Buhari to move Nigeria to next level – Gov Sule, Wamakko

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Sokoto North zone and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, have urged Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to move Nigeria to the ‘Next Level’.

Governor Sule said, in a broadcast to commemorate Nigeria at 59 and Nasarawa at 23, that: “My good people of Nasarawa State, today’s celebration calls for sober reflection, considering the fact that even at 59th, our country is still grappling with issues of economic instability, corruption, insecurity and sundry challenges. There is the need for all of us to rise up to the occasion by supporting the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari towards a holistic overhaul of our society.

“In commemoration of the 23rd anniversary for the creation of Nasarawa State, it is instructive to remind ourselves that the desire for self-determination, economic empowerment, social cohesion and overall development were the impetus that propelled our founding fathers to agitate for the creation of Nasarawa State.

“We will continue to commit efforts and resources in order to provide the necessary infrastructure that will reposition the Public Service to play its role of implementing the policies and programmes geared towards the development of the State.”

On his own part, Senator Wamakko, in a message to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, said:”The President is making commendable and plausible efforts to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“All well meaning citizens of the country owe it a duty to the nation, to render the necessary support with a view to ensuring the existence of a Nigeria, commensurate to the dreams of all.”

