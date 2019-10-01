Independence Day: Kogi SDP guber candidate, Natasha urges supporters not to lose hope

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, has called on the people of Kogi state to remain steadfast in their clamour for good governance, and in the pursuit of peace and unity in the state.

In her Independence Day message to the people of Kogi state, which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday, Barr. Akpoti felicitated with Nigerians for hanging on to the path of peaceful coexistence in the face of divisive challenges confronting the nation.

She beseeched all Nigerians to pray and work towards a greater Nigeria where all will be proud citizens.

“Although we have had to face a lot of divisive challenges as a state and as a nation, our resilience, patriotism and never-say-die Nigerian attitude has brought us thus far and will take us to where we are supposed to be. Let us continue to work and pray for a better Nigeria that we will all be proud of.

“To all friends and supporters of our movement to provide good governance to Kogites, we are on course.

“No amount of scheming and plotting by those who wants to hold our state to ransom and to impoverish the ordinary people by hijacking our commonwealth will work. We will combat and surmount the hurdles together.

“Come November 2019, I will be on the ballot; I will contest and win the gubernatorial election of Kogi state. I urge you all to remain steadfast and not lose heart”, the statement read.

