Independence Day: Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to unite, pray for country

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Nigerians to unite and pray for the country as it marks her 59th Independence Day anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said Nigeria has come a long way as an indivisible entity every citizen must work to protect.

He also enjoined Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders for the entrenchment of good governance and wellbeing of the people.

He said prayers and unity of purpose will help the country remain one and tasked Nigerians to continue working hard to realise the mission and vision of the country’s founding fathers.

“As we mark our country’s 59th Independence Anniversary, we must remain steadfast, united and prayerful for our country to remain one and overcome her challenges.

“It is also incumbent on us all as citizens to pray for our leaders so that God Almighty will continue to guide them aright. Let’s all work together as one people.

“In the face of some of the challenges confronting us as a country, we have no choice but to work hard to overcome them. As leaders, we are already doing that. But we need the support of the citizens to achieve that,” the Speaker said.

