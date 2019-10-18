Increase our food ration, student tells Nasarawa Gov

ADVERTISEMENT

A Student of the Government Girls’ Science Secondary School, Garaku, Faith Daniel Akwe, has urged Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, to increase the food ration for the students.

Faith who is the Deputy Head girl of the school made the call when the Governor paid an unscheduled visit to the school this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor had asked the students to make requests and Faith said, “I am appealing on behalf of other students for government’s intervention to fix our roofs, provide us with variety of food stuff and increase our food ration.”

Governor Sule was taken round the school by the Principal, Hajiya Madinatu Abubakar Othman, where he inspected the hostels, classrooms and overall living conditions of the students.

Moved by the plight of the students living in leaking roofs and dilapidated condition of the girls’ hostels, he said: “It is unacceptable for young girls who are being groomed to become well cultured ladies, to reside in the hostel, but then are forced to trek long distances away from the hostel building to visit conveniences.”

Responding to the student’s request, Sule ordered the Kokona Local Government Council Chairman, Saidu Kuriki, to repair the leaking roofs as he pledged to improve the hygiene, safety, basic comfort and security across the public secondary schools in state.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App