Incoming ministers will help Buhari tackle insecurity, grow economy – Tallen

A former Deputy Governor of Plateau state and Minister designate, Pauline Tallen, on Thursday said the incoming ministers would help President Muhammadu Buhari fight the security challenges facing the country and also grow the economy.

Tallen, who is one of the ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate, spoke on Thursday in Abuja while answering questions at the presentation of the book: “Thy will be done: A Portrait of John Cardinal Onaiyekan”.

The 13 chapters, 230-page book written, by Onaiyekan’s former private Secretary, Emmanuel Ojeifo, was part of the celebration of the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja’s 50th priestly ordination anniversary and 75 birthday celebration.

According to her, corruption and economic problems will also be tackled headlong, saying Nigerians must be security conscious and do all things possible to boost the economy.

She described John Cardinal Onaiyekan as an intelligent and selfless man of God, advising all to submit themselves to God and allow His will in their lives.

“Our greatest challenges in Nigeria now which are the focus of the present administration are security, corruption and the economy. And by the grace of God, with our collective efforts, prayer is the key to solve the problem and with God on our side, we will tackle the security challenges facing this country.

“Corruption is also so bad that if we do not fight it, it may kill Nigeria, but God forbids. All Nigerians must join hands together to fight corruption; we should be security conscious and do that which is right to boost the economy. We should all submit our lives to the will of God,” Tallen said.

Cardinal Onaiyekan, who called for peace in the country, said he is still waiting for Pope Francis to reply his retirement letter which has been with him for months.

“We need peace in Nigeria, because if there is no peace, the nation will not move forward. As Christian, we should always work for peace. My birthday marks the end of my position as the Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese. And I made it clear to everybody at that time that I was ready for retirement and I am still ready, as my letter is on the table of Pope Francis and I am waiting for his reply.

“If he does not reply me quickly enough, I am going to remind him, I will send him a reminder, that his Cardinal in Abuja is still waiting. I know that he knows what to do and how to do it.

“I thank God for the coadjutor Archbishop that has been assigned to this Archdiocese, my successor with whom I have been working hand-in-hand. And with him, my heart is at peace and I know that the transition from one Archbishop to another will be as smooth as it can ever be,” he said.

