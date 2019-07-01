Inciting statements: Group asks US to revoke VISA of culpable Nigerian politicians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diaspora has asked the United States of America to revoke the VISA of Nigerian political actors who heat up the polity with inciting statements.

The President of the group, Mr Timothy Sule, in a letter to the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Stuart Symington yesterday in Abuja, said he was constrained to write to the Ambassador to draw his attention to the threat being posed to Nigeria’s hard earned democracy by the utterances of such politicians, especially as it relates to the 2019 general elections.

Sule, who called on the United States to help save Nigeria’s democracy from disintegration and manipulation, said such political actors and their families should be banned from entering the U.S.

He appealed to the U.S to carry out a comprehensive independent assessment and investigation of Nigeria’s electioneering process ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This, he said, should include the pre and post-election anti-democratic behavior of some political state actors, with a view to sanctioning those found guilty.

Sule advised that the culpable individuals and their families should be summarily banned from entering the United States, while their VISA is revoked over their anti-democratic utterances and inciting statements.

“We pray these prayers believing in the United States of America’s avowed commitment to the sanctity of all electoral processes and the protection of democratic norms around the world.

“We anticipate a favorable response from your very important office, we are willing to partner with the State Department where applicable, to help realise the above prayers,” he said.

He said the 2019 general elections were characterised by some avoidable hiccups, violence and intimidation in some parts of the country which had clear effect on the electoral process.

Sule, who added that punitive actions taken against such persons now would serve as a deterrent against future occurrence, advised that the judiciary to be objective especially as judges currently review election petition matters and other court’s matters.

