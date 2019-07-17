Inciting actions over insecurity dangerous, says APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said inciting statements by some leaders over the security situation in the country was dangerous and counter-productive in a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria.

The ruling party in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes must be condemned by all.

The party said there was nothing like an Isoko, Gwari or Awori robber because criminality has no tribe in the eyes of the law.

“The APC notes public concerns over cases of violent crimes recorded in some parts of the country, particularly in the recent and unfortunate killing of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader.

“However, the APC is disturbed by recent reckless and provocative statements ascribed to some leaders and interests in the country.

“We must remind ourselves that many of the recorded genocides all over the world started through unchecked prejudices and systematic profiling of racial, political and cultural groups. God forbid our dear country descends into such savagery.

“We reject the notion of a Nigeria where any ethnic group is unwelcome in any part of the country. Every Nigerian must be free to live and work in safety anywhere in the country.

“Our leaders have an important duty to be temperate in their language and actions. We must be wary of partisan individuals, many of whom formerly occupied elective positions but failed to tackle many of the criminalities we face today.

“We must be wary of these leaders who now play to the gallery to incite, spread hate and intolerance in the country. Their interventions are not patriotic but in pursuance of their political and selfish interests.

“The APC urges the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the National Assembly, our religious, traditional, political leaders and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians not to be distracted by these unpatriotic antics.

“We may not agree on some issues in our national life, but we must continue to explore all peaceful and legitimate avenues to tackle our challenges and find amicable common ground to our disputation.

“Finally, we also call on relevant security agencies to intensify ongoing effort to rid the country of crime, particularly the violent type,” the ruling party said.

