Inauguration: Police to cordon routes leading to Eagle square

The FCT Police Command has said some routes leading to Eagle Square, venue of presidential inauguration ceremony, would be barricaded to ensure hitch-free event.

The command’s Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, DCP Usman Umar said yesterday in a press conference that the command was working in collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“The affected routes include Aso Drive, FCDA by Finance Headquarters, Bayelsa House junction, National Assembly, Trancorp by Gana junction, Nitel junction by Ahmadu Bello way, Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza, NNPC Tower, Federal Sec Phase III under bridge, Behind Foreign Affairs under bridge, FCDA by POWA and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 arm zone),” he said.

