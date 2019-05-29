Inauguration: Masari unveils new 8-point pledge for developing Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has unveiled a Consolidation and new 8-points pledge for security and development of Katsina state as he commences a second term in office.

The 8-point pledge resolves around Sustaining investment in Education; Increasing Investment in Agriculture; Consolidating the gains of the health sector and Increasing investment in Water resources.

Others are: Facilitating wider political inclusion and youths engagement; Entrenching Good Governance, Political Accountability and Transparency; Promoting greater public-private collaboration as well as Bequeathing secure and prosperous Katsina state.

Speaking shortly after his swearing-in, Masari admitted that several outstanding challenges of security, unemployment, lack of resources limited performances of his administration in his first term.

He however said his administration remains poised to forge ahead with renewed determination to take Katsina state to the next level.

According to Masari, “I submit these as our pledge to you. We are committed to their full realization. And I am assuring you that the hands that will be invited to join in ensuring this success are capable, dependable, reliable, competent, and trustworthy.”

He said “We will ensure that we appoint persons of proven integrity that will add great value to our agenda for security and development. This is the only way to ensure the consolidation of our restoration gains and to guarantee quick results as we move to the next level.”

“I am, therefore, asking you all to join hands with me as we march towards a greater, better, secure, and more prosperous future,” he said

Masari said his dream is to see a Katsina state that is secured from all manner of security threats; a Katsina state that is financially buoyant; and a Katsina state with a happy and prosperous populace.

“I hope to bequeath a Katsina state where the wellbeing of our people would ‘not be measured by the presence of the rich, but by the absence of the poor amongst us’. This dream is not an impossible one. But its realization would depend solely on how sincere and dedicated we work in the next four years and even beyond,” he added.

