Inauguration: I hold no grudges against anybody – Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said he hold no grudges against anybody and promised to be just to all and sundry irrespective of party affiliations.

He made the promise shortly after being administered oath of office to lead the state for another four years by the acting chief Judge of the state, Justice Sa’idu Sifawa.

He also asserted: “I hold no grudges against anybody.”

The governor said that he would resist any politicking that would amount to vendetta.

According to him, he would carry everybody along as he is a Governor for all the people of the state.

He called on members of the opposition parties to join hands with him to take the state to the highest level of progress.

“As we open a new chapter, I will make every sacrifice in propelling the progress of our dear state,” he reassured.

The governor further promised to bring lasting solution to the perennial water problem in the state.

While reeling out some of his achievements in his first term, he promised to initiate security measures that would end banditry in the state.

The governor also said that he would focus on enhancing agriculture, infrastructures, education and other sector of the state’s economy.

“I will do everything humanly possible to justify the confidence reposed on us”, he concluded.

