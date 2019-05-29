Inauguration: Gombe’s Inuwa Yahaya sworn-in, cancels Dankwambo’s last minute appointments, contracts

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya was on Wednesday sworn-in as the fourth executive governor of Gombe state.

The oath of office and oath of allegiance was administered to him by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Hakila Y. Heman at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

The ceremony took place amidst resounding cheers and thunderous ovation by crowd including party supporters, friends and well wishers.

In his inaugural speech shortly after reviewing the parade by the Nigerian Police Force, Governor Inuwa Yahaya announced the suspension of all appointments, contracts and allocation of plots made by immediate-past administration from March 10, 2019 to date.

The new governor also said he will review the proliferation of several “unpatriotic” tertiary institutions established by the Ibrahim Dankwambo-led administration after assessment of their viability in view of the state huge debt of over N110 billion left by his predecessor’s government.

He promised to remedy the deteriorating situation at state’s civil service by looking into the workers’ welfare, promotion and other benefits.

Inuwa added that he will operate an open door policy and all inclusive government, saying that his administration will welcome constructive criticism.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further directed Secretaries of the respective 11 LGAs to takeover, pending appointment of caretaker chairmen or conduct of election.

However, the immediate-past governor, Dankwambo was absent at the stadium during the swearing-in ceremony.

