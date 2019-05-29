Inauguration: Former Imo speaker salutes Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaechi Nwoha, former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly on Wednesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his inauguration as President and Commander-in-chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria for second term.

Nwoha told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the President had shown determination to truly take Nigeria to the next level of economic prosperity and political stability.

He expressed confidence in Buhari’s capability to engender policies that would permanently and genuinely reduce corruption in the country.

He said “Mr President remains a man of integrity, with great love for Nigeria and Nigerians and that he will manifest deeply in next four years.

“I believe he put Nigeria on the path of progress in his first term in spite of pockets of sabotage from some politicians,” Nwoha said.

The former lawmaker said he was confident that the President was ready to sustain the success of his first term in the next four years.

He urged politicians, especially the incoming 9th Assembly, to work in synergy with the Federal Government, which he said would benefit the common people greatly, noting that “the essence of democracy is for development of the people and self development, politicians should consider the people first.”

Congratulating the 36 state governors, the former speaker called on them to join hands with the President in building a better and greater Nigeria.

He advised the incoming governors to see governance as an opportunity “to give and not to take.”

Nwoha restated the imperatives of reducing poverty level in the states, especially in the rural areas, urging governors to see it as a priority.

President Muhammadu Buhari and 36 state governors would be sworn in on May 29 for a tenure of four years. (NAN)

