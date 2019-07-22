Inauguration: APC calls assembly members in Edo, Bauch State undemocratic

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says political actions of some members of houses of assembly in Bauchi State and Edo in the inauguration of the assemblies are undemocratic.

APC National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu said the party would never allow such developments again and the impunity the actors enjoyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke to journalists in Abuja on Sunday night, noting that “it is a shame that APC controlled state would be involved in such acts with impunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to refocus the public through the media on what the issues are and there is one common issue for both Bauchi State and Edo — the improper inauguration of the houses of assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Bauchi with 31 members of House of Assembly, no fewer than 11 members convened and purportedly inaugurated the House of Assembly; that is taking us back.

“In Edo, you have a situation where you have nine members, some of them in knickers, who convened and claimed to have inaugurated the House of Assembly’’.

He noted that APC ought to have dealt with issues in Bauchi State and Edo all together if not that Bauchi State is controlled by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App