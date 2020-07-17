In the name of peace in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

I read with great sadness the unprofessional and malicious reports in the media attempting, in vain, to link the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Chief Crowther Seth, to the unfortunate crisis that recently broke out between the Lunguda and Waja communities in Dumna District, Guyuk Local Government Area of the state.

Having digested what I read, I decided to refrain from replying and let things be but, here I am responding to the feeble antics of desperate politicians who are envious of the superlative track record of the Ahmadu Umar Fintiri-led administration in the state.

However, seeing that the architects of this defamatory campaign are bent on poisoning the minds of the good people of Guyuk Local Government Area and the general public, it has become necessary to put the records straight.

As a lover of peace and diversity, and after observing him over time, it is clear that Chief Seth is deeply saddened by the violent hostilities that have now characterised the historic relationship between both communities. The deputy governor is committed to the ongoing efforts to find lasting peace and restore cordial relations between the warring kinsmen, because he firmly believes that the ongoing efforts by the current administration in the state to bring development to every nook and cranny can only work in a peaceful atmosphere where people work together rather than against one another to ensure the delivery of good governance.

Chief Seth is a lover of peace and detribalised politician who rightly sees all of Adamawa State as his ethnic group. To him, differences of ethnicity, religion or gender are not as important as our shared humanity and destiny as a state. He, therefore, will not and cannot be a party to any form of violence whether based on ethnic, religious, gender or political lines. Instead, he is committed to the task of building bridges of understanding and mutual respect among all ethnic groups in our dear state.

What does he stand to gain by fuelling the violence between his brothers and constituents? It is implausible.

For the avoidance of doubt, Chief Seth does not and will not associate himself with any individual or groups, seen to be directly or indirectly stoking the flames of violence between both communities. He, therefore, rejects the attempt to link him with some alleged masterminds of the crisis.

Recently, he was quoted as saying: “I will not associate myself with an enemy of Adamawa State. Anyone who is capable of instigating violence in Adamawa State is an enemy of our state. As a Christian and a believer in the destiny of all the various ethnic nationalities that exist in our state, I have absolutely zero tolerance for any sponsor or mastermind of violence. I cannot associate with evil individuals and I cannot protect perpetrators of evil, no matter our relationship. To me, the safety and welfare of Adamawa comes first at all times, which is why I am delighted that the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has announced the constitution of a Special Administrative Panel to get to the root of the crisis in Guyuk Local Government Area. I am very glad that the Administrative Panel is made up of respected religious leaders and experts whose integrity is not in question. We shall give them our full support and ensure that they have the independence they need to discharge their assignment with let or hinderance.”

What more do these naysayers and vainglory writers need to hear from him?

As for the media organisations who embarked on this campaign of calumny against the deputy governor, where is their honour as purported members of the Fourth Estate? Is this how bastardised a profession we now have on our hands? Is there no price for reporting what defames, embarrasses, lies against and discolours the truth?

These media hack-writers must know and be prepared to pay the price for their unprofessional and unethical conduct and reporting.

It is nauseatingly baffling that some of these media organisations that pride themselves as defenders of human rights bother less about hearing and weighing Deputy Governor Crowther Seth before going to town with their hastily cobbled pastiche of so-called news reports…just because their sole purpose was to satisfy the wishes of their paymasters. It is about time media houses learnt some responsible journalistic ethics, even if they have to be taught by a few cases in court.

While Seth has promised to sue his defamers, he has, as a true elder, statesman, peace-lover and cultured leader, extended the Olive branch to the warring communities to sheath their swords and embrace unconditional peace, abstain from all acts of violence and give peace a chance.

It behoves on me and other sons and daughters of our great state to call on them to fully cooperate with the Special Administrative Panel established by the state government to investigate the recent crisis with a view to finding a lasting solution to the situation. Only in the peace of these communities can we find our own peace, for if they keep on with the violence, we will have a large-scale emergency on our hands. Our hands are full as it is and to be candid, this violence is totally avoidable. Let peace reign, my brethren.

Sani Abubakar Sule wrote from Yola

