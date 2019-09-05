In Sokoto, youths turn to entrepreneurship

ADVERTISEMENT

Youths in Sokoto have converged on the state capital to explore ways to be successful entrepreneurs.

They were unanimous in their conviction that the luxury of waiting on the government to create jobs for the nation’s teeming youths was not there.

“We need to be proactive and upbeat,” Fatima one of the participants asserted.

The gathering was the 1st edition of CEOs Breakfast and Business Network by Start-up Sokoto. Director of the ICT Directorate in Sokoto, Nasir Daniya noted potential areas that require entrepreneurial intervention in Sokoto state to include technology, education, women, pensioners, and agriculture, among others.

Daniya identified reasons for failed businesses in Sokoto, saying, “They do not have specific targets. They change taste quality. They spend too much on the wrong advertising. They pay less attention to employees. They lack discipline/consistency.”

CEO-cofounder Nazarion Technologies Ltd, Hamza Yunusa who spoke on ‘Disciplined Entrepreneurship,’ said, “A successful enterprise is one which has a blend of resilient spirit and disciplined execution.”

For the CEO YB Groups Kaduna, Yahaya Buhari Ali, his focus was ‘Personal Branding.’ “It’s something no one can take away from you, and it can follow you throughout your career.”

Aysha Musa’s presentation on ‘Internet Reborn’ was unique in its poetic quality. Aysha accentuated the power of the internet to open doors to new opportunities.

CEO Gigalayer Lagos, Ahmad Mukoshy was impressed with the participants, especially the ratio of women in attendance. “This shows that Sokoto has a solid potential for self-employment and job creation,” he remarked.

It was time to wrap-up and CEO-founder Startup Sokoto, Abubakar Umar Shattima, was overwhelmed by the quantum of knowledge imparted. We have been richly taught and spiritually edified,” he declared.

