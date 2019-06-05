In Sokoto, Sultan rekindles spirit of one Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the traditional Ramadan breaking of fast / dinner, but it was not just about dining.it was a unifying force that brought Nigerians of diverse tribes from different walks of life irrespective of religion, ethnic or other linings.

Perhaps one key thing that resonated at the Sultan Palace where many had converged last Sunday, the 28th day of Ramadan, was rekindling of spirit of unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

From top security chiefs to opinion leaders, resident communities, religious leaders, it was a gathering that reflected the diversity of the people.

The host, Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar’steady message of unity helped to accentuate the value of peace, harmony, and the significance of nurturing and re-inforcing such ideals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal father combined solemn assertions with a buoyant sense of humour that kept the gathering ebullient. “The good thing is that when we are here we are one big family. Let that

joke not end here. Let’s continue with the spirit of love and friendship,” he declared.

The Sultan advised on strengthening ties through understanding, respecting and appreciating one another and the need to foster the spirit of give and take.

Turning to faith, he submitted: “Our two main religions are vehicles for us to bring peace.”

General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki, acknowledged that the gathering had brought together all the important personalities in the state.

“If the truth must be spoken to the residents of Sokoto state, it cannot be done in any other forum,” he commented.

The GOC, who centred his remarks on the security in the state, urged residents to be law-abiding and avoid obstructing security official in the state.

“I appeal to all to take the information beyond this hall and endeavour to sensitise the rest of the populace whom you represent.”

Some of those who attended the ceremony lauded the Sultan’s effort in promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

Speaking with Caliphate Trust, Sarkin Delta of Sokoto state, Chief Zakariyau Okpala, noted that the Sultan’s initiative in bringing people of diverse background together every year was highly commendable.

“It bridges the gap between the poor and the rich, it bridges the gap between the residents’ community and the indigenes. He has been bridging that gap,” he pointed out.

Chief Okpala added:”The unity and love among one another in Sokoto has been so good and everybody here loves the Sultan. If the state or federal government should know the importance of what the sultan is doing every year, they should support him.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App