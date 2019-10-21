Improved power supply: KEDCO lauds FG, pledges support to TCN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc, KEDCO, has commended the effort of the Federal Government and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to build a code line from Kaduna to Kano as another source of supply to channel power to Kano from Kaduna, Sokoto and Calabar with a view to improving the quality of power in Kano State.

The MD/CEO of KEDCO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna commended the effort of the FG while pledging KEDCO’s unrelenting support to boost power supply Kano state and beyond.

As part of this effort by the Federal Government, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will install another 330KVA transformer at Rimin Zakara in Kano State to be connected to the Kumbotso sub-station and install another 330KVA at Jogana substation in Gezawa LGA of the state.

Gwamna said: “The effort of the FG and TCN towards improved power supply evidences the fact that the government is doing a lot to ensure that Nigerians feel the impact of this administration in terms of power supply and this is overall commendable.

” It shows that the government is aware of the need to use power especially in Kano to resuscitate the manufacturing sector and we are always in whatever deal that will bring about improvement in the power supply to boost our capacity to distribute more to our numerous customers.

“ Like I always say, we are ready for the future because we have over time expanded our network and will do more to accommodate this new initiative by the Federal Government. Power sector holds the key to development and we are not unmindful of that fact as we have been improving our facilities and network base as well as training our staff for this kind of gesture by the FG.

“With this improvement in sight, we will be able to meet our customers’ demands and as a company we are looking forward to 24-hour power supply provided we have a platform such as we have now especially in the area of installing more transformers to enhance supply to the nooks and crannies of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.’’

Gwamna therefore, called on the TCN to look towards commissioning the replaced 150MVA, 330/132KV Transformer at kumbotso sub-station, which was damaged months ago.

According to him the speedy commissioning of the installed transformer would no doubt increase power supply for KEDCO customers whom according to Dr. Gwamna deserved the best in terms of power supply.

